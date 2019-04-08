Get winter-wardrobe inspiration from Mango's AW18 'Together' campaign

Photographer Mario Sorrenti burst onto the fashion scene in the 1990s and, after having his work featured in the pages of Italian and American Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar, landed the iconic Calvin Klein Obsession campaign with Kate Moss. The rest, as they say, is history.

He recently directed Mango’s new Autumn/Winter 2018 campaign, “Together”, featuring ambassador of the men’s line and dog lover Adrien Brody; activist and model Adwoa Aboah with her sister Kesewa and cousin Alewya; close friends Amber Valletta and Carolyn Murphy; and his own family and friends of the brand.

Watch the campaign video here: