Get winter-wardrobe inspiration from Mango's AW18 'Together' campaign
Mango and world-renowned photographer Mario Sorrenti take us on a sartorial journey
Photographer Mario Sorrenti burst onto the fashion scene in the 1990s and, after having his work featured in the pages of Italian and American Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar, landed the iconic Calvin Klein Obsession campaign with Kate Moss. The rest, as they say, is history.
He recently directed Mango’s new Autumn/Winter 2018 campaign, “Together”, featuring ambassador of the men’s line and dog lover Adrien Brody; activist and model Adwoa Aboah with her sister Kesewa and cousin Alewya; close friends Amber Valletta and Carolyn Murphy; and his own family and friends of the brand.
Watch the campaign video here:
“Together” reflects the personal view of Sorrenti, who captures intimate moments of the day-to-day lives of the protagonists. His project for the brand expresses a fraternal message, focusing on his personal ties and close relationships with a diverse group of people and with Mango, creating one big family.
Skate legend Steve Olson and his son Alex, the artist Langley Fox and the famous stylists Zoe Bedeaux and Helena Tejedor also join a cast that embodies diversity as a reflection of the society in which we live.
The legendary band Primal Scream provide the soundtrack to the campaign video with the song “Movin’ on Up”.
Scroll through images from the lookbook below:
This article was paid for by Mango.