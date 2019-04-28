Marianne Fassler on how to mix & match prints like a fashion designer
We chat to SA's design doyenne about her latest collection, incorporating prints into your wardrobe and the future of her fashion brand, Leopard Frock
28 April 2019 - 00:01
We chat to SA's design doyenne about her latest collection, incorporating prints into your wardrobe and the future of her fashion brand, Leopard Frock
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.