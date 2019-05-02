Best & worst dressed celebs at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

BEST DRESSED

CARDI B

The singer changed her outfit a couple of times during the night, but all her looks seemed to be designed to do one thing: show off her toned abs and legs.

She first arrived in a bright yellow ensemble, then rocked a short purple number to accept the Top Hot 100 Song award for Girls Like Us.

While these colourful outfits smacked of cheap matric dance couture, the silver, sparkly number she wore to accept the Top Rap Song award for I Like It was a stunner.