Best & worst dressed celebs at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

02 May 2019 - 13:19 By Zola Zingithwa
Offset of Migos and Cardi B attend the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Image: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for dcp via Getty Images

The annual Billboard Music Awards, held in Las Vegas on Wednesday night, saw some A-listers step out on the red carpet in stunning looks. Other celebs, however, struck a wrong note with their fashion choices.

Here are the best and worst dressed of the night:

BEST DRESSED

CARDI B

The singer changed her outfit a couple of times during the night, but all her looks seemed to be designed to do one thing: show off her toned abs and legs.

She first arrived in a bright yellow ensemble, then rocked a short purple number to accept the Top Hot 100 Song award for Girls Like Us.

While these colourful outfits smacked of cheap matric dance couture, the silver, sparkly number she wore to accept the Top Rap Song award for I Like It was a stunner.

Cardi B accepts the Top Hot 100 Song award for 'Girls Like You' during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.
Image: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Cardi B accepts the Top Rap Song award for 'I Like It' during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.
Image: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for dcp

PRIYANKA CHOPRA

Former Miss World Priyanka Chopra looked every inch a beauty queen in this white Zuhair Murad gown. We loved the way the v-shape of the plunging neckline was echoed by the slit in the skirt creating a silhouette that was sexy enough for a music awards show, yet still classy. 

She gets bonus points for her choice of jewellery, which, although delicate, still made a statement. 

Priyanka Chopra, left, and Danielle Jonas attend the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.
Image: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp

BRENDON URIE

The Panic At the Disco! frontman made several costume changes during the night. Our favourite? This all-black ensemble with gold trim on the jacket — a simple twist on a classic look.

Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco poses with his awards at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.
Image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

WORST DRESSED

JONAS BROTHERS

The brothers’ comeback on the music scene has been met with praise from their fans around the world, but if this is their red-carpet fashion comeback, they’ve failed miserably. Their double-breasted suits looked old school and not in the cool way. And come on Kevin, the only musician who can pull off wearing a suit without a shirt is Rihanna!

Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.
Image: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

TAYLOR SWIFT

Tay Tay looked like she was wearing one of Tonya Harding’s homemade ice-skating costumes from the movie, I, Tonya. The lavender colour washed her out and the ruffles reminded us off crumpled up tissues. Fail!

Taylor Swift at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.
Image: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

JENNIFER HUDSON

The singer looked like a PTA mom who was invited to a glitzy event at the last minute and had to find a way to quickly glam up her plain brown suit.

Those strings of diamante (surely they can’t be real diamonds?) might have worked on a more fitted, long-sleeved suit jacket, but here they just look incongruous. 

Jennifer Hudson speaks onstage during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.
Image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp

