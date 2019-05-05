Fashion & Beauty

The hair trend celeb stylist Justine Marjan is most excited about

TRESemmé's global hairstylist on her fave looks from New York Fashion Week and her go-to style for rushed days

05 May 2019 - 00:00 By staff reporter

TRESemmé's global hairstylist on her fave looks from New York Fashion Week and her go-to style for rushed days

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Best & worst dressed celebs at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards Fashion & Beauty
  2. Battle of the hatchbacks: we put 4 mid-priced motors through their paces Lifestyle
  3. Mr SA finalist Pinkie Salman is 44 and doesn't give a damn Lifestyle
  4. Is Prince William having an affair? Here's what we know Lifestyle
  5. We've solved the mystery, Trevor Noah. THIS is SA's sexiest accent Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'Ramaphosa was there when SA was looted' Maimane at DA rally
DA Youth projects anti-corruption messages on historic Luthuli House
X