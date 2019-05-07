IN PICTURES | A-listers go OTT with their 'Camp' Met Gala outfits

Lady Gaga stunned on Monday at New York's Met Gala, embodying the extravaganza's "camp" theme as she peeled back look after garish look at the fete thrown by the venerable Metropolitan Museum of Art that sees Hollywood and fashion collide.

The 2019 carpet - pink, for the occasion - into the Metropolitan Museum of Art, whose yearly bash welcomes over-the-top looks that skew to a theme, was even more of an eye-popping doozy than usual thanks to this year's concept.

Gold, trains, fringe, fur, blonde wigs and inspirations from drag as well as camp legends Cher and David Bowie were trending on the pink carpet celebrating fashion so bad it's good.