'Beautiful human being' - remembering designer Nicholas Coutts

08 May 2019 - 09:18 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Designer Nicholas Coutts is being remembered for his colourful and vibrant pieces.
Image: Nicholas Coutts/Instagram

Social media influencers and the fashion industry continue to mourn the death of 27-year-old designer Nicholas Coutts. Fans of his work and industry colleagues have described him as a talented designer and someone who was willing to break boundaries.

Coutts made a name for himself in the fashion industry and had his work showcased at SA Fashion Week.

Here are three standout moments:

Fashion Indaba

Coutts was first spotted at the 2017 Design Indaba's emerging creatives exhibition and was among the 40 up-and-coming designers who got the opportunity to showcase their work. His colourful and rich designs saw him become one of the four designers whose work stood out from the rest.

Cape Town Fashion Week

Coutts also owned the 2018 AFI Cape Town Fashion Week and his work left a lasting impression. He was praised for using unique fabrics to create pieces for everyday use. 

Men's fashion week

A collaboration between Coutts and SA designer Lukhanyo Mdingi afforded the two an opportunity to showcase their collection at the London Collections Men in Milan. The two were part of a Generation Africa project.

