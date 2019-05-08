'Beautiful human being' - remembering designer Nicholas Coutts
Social media influencers and the fashion industry continue to mourn the death of 27-year-old designer Nicholas Coutts. Fans of his work and industry colleagues have described him as a talented designer and someone who was willing to break boundaries.
We are deeply saddened to hear about the loss of @nbcoutts @nicholascoutts 💔 a young, talented SA designer. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. ❤️ May he rest in peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/57RDXkthQy— SA Fashion Week (@safashionweek) May 6, 2019
Nicholas Coutts. 😩 Only saw the news now. The sweetest, most gentle human, and such a phenomenal designer 💔— Lynette Botha (@Ms_LynetteB) May 6, 2019
This picture barely describes the beautiful human being I met, and in all of 5 mins, this pic was snapped. You have left your mark on each one of us and your legacy will continue to live on. May you RIP ~ Nicholas Coutts pic.twitter.com/OntOq0ppnB— Liya Khan (@TheOnlyLiyaKhan) May 6, 2019
Coutts made a name for himself in the fashion industry and had his work showcased at SA Fashion Week.
Here are three standout moments:
Fashion Indaba
Coutts was first spotted at the 2017 Design Indaba's emerging creatives exhibition and was among the 40 up-and-coming designers who got the opportunity to showcase their work. His colourful and rich designs saw him become one of the four designers whose work stood out from the rest.
Cape Town Fashion Week
Coutts also owned the 2018 AFI Cape Town Fashion Week and his work left a lasting impression. He was praised for using unique fabrics to create pieces for everyday use.
Men's fashion week
A collaboration between Coutts and SA designer Lukhanyo Mdingi afforded the two an opportunity to showcase their collection at the London Collections Men in Milan. The two were part of a Generation Africa project.