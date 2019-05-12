Why Kim Kardashian won the 2019 Met Gala
When dressing 'camp' automatically means feathers and sequins, platforms and shoulder pads, aren't we begging for a new stylistic definition?
12 May 2019 - 00:06
When dressing 'camp' automatically means feathers and sequins, platforms and shoulder pads, aren't we begging for a new stylistic definition?
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.