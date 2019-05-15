The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

IN PICTURES | Glamour abounds on the star-studded Cannes red carpet

15 May 2019 - 16:02 By AFP Relaxnews
'The Dead Don't Die' actress Selena Gomez (left) attended the Cannes opening ceremony in Louis Vuitton by Nicolas Ghesquiere, while her co-star Tilda Swinton picked a silver Haider Ackermann dress.
Image: CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP

The Cannes Film Festival kicked off Tuesday on the French Riviera, with an opening ceremony oozing with glamour and elegance.

Guests walked the Palais des Festivals steps in a selection of long gowns, sometimes with slits, sometimes with trains, and generally finished in pastel shades, or even white in a few cases.

Here's a look at some of the finest red carpet fashion from the opening day at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival:

A Cannes red carpet regular, actress Eva Longoria stepped out in a long satin-finish Alberta Ferretti gown featuring a draped and sequin-embellished bustier.
Image: VALERY HACHE/AFP
Actress Elle Fanning walked the red carpet in a magnificent Gucci soft pink silk gown complete with cape.
Image: LOIC VENANCE/AFP
Sexy and stylish, model Romee Strijd chose an Etro creation for her first red carpet appearance in Cannes.
Image: VALERY HACHE/AFP
'What Women Want' actress Gong Li wore a long embroidered Ralph & Russo gown in a pastel shade to the screening of 'The Dead Don't Die'.
Image: VALERY HACHE/AFP
Model Alessandra Ambrosio wore a sumptuous asymmetric Ralph & Russo dress combining a sheer effect with sparkles and feathers.
Image: ANTONIN THUILLIER/AFP
Actress Julianne Moore shone on the Cannes red carpet in a sumptuous forest green silk chiffon dress by Dior Haute Couture.
Image: ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP
Belgian singer Angèle made quite an entrance at the Cannes Film Festival in a sublime black Chanel dress.
Image: LOIC VENANCE/AFP

