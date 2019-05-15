IN PICTURES | Glamour abounds on the star-studded Cannes red carpet

The Cannes Film Festival kicked off Tuesday on the French Riviera, with an opening ceremony oozing with glamour and elegance.

Guests walked the Palais des Festivals steps in a selection of long gowns, sometimes with slits, sometimes with trains, and generally finished in pastel shades, or even white in a few cases.

Here's a look at some of the finest red carpet fashion from the opening day at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival: