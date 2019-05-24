SNAPS | SA designer gives Crocs a twist

South African fashion designer Wanda Lephoto has collaborated with Crocs and is set to release a new collection this week.

Giving a twist to the "ugly shoe", the CrocsXWanda collaboration is about giving to charity.

According to Crocs, Wanda submerged the essence of both brands into one collaborative masterpiece of 10 composed looks.

"The partnership is amazing. We’re doing something with [an] amazing product, doing something for charity as well, which is always beautiful, because outside of this beautiful world of design and fashion we live in, real people need help and any assistance we can offer," said Lephoto.

Here are some snaps of the collection