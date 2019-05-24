The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Woman forgets Rita Ora's jewellery worth R56.4m on flight

24 May 2019
A woman forgot jewellery loaned to singer Rita Ora by a luxury brand on a flight. The expensive gems were later recovered.
A woman left jewellery worth more than €3.5 million  (about R56.4m) she was bringing for pop singer Rita Ora to wear at Cannes film festival on a plane, police said on Thursday.

The Kosovo-born star was loaned the gems by a luxury brand when she walked the red carpet at the festival last week.

But a courier sent from London with the jewellery forgot her cabin luggage and her coat when leaving her plane at Nice Airport.

By the time she realised her mistake, the aircraft had already taken off on the return journey to London Luton.

"Someone with their head in the clouds nearly lost several million," a police sourced joked, saying the jewellery was recovered at Luton and sent back to Nice via London Heathrow.

Ora, 28, later appeared at a party in Cannes in a striking diamond necklace and a white bustier dress.

