IN PICTURES | 10 fashion trends from the Cannes Film Festival

28 May 2019 - 13:45 By AFP Relaxnews
Anja Rubik in a black suit from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello with a sexy rock 'n' roll vibe. Cannes, May 17, 2019.
Image: Loic Venance / AFP

The Cannes Film Festival concluded Saturday, May 25, with a final glamorous red carpet walk.

This year's festival left little room for fashion eccentricity or audacity, with outfits each proving as elegant and refined as the next, including a multitude of voluminous gowns, sheath dresses and mini styles matched with impressive trains.

In terms of trends, pink, gold and white topped the bill for colours, while shorts, asymmetric dresses, draping, capes and suits all went down a storm on the Cannes red carpet.

Here's a roundup of ten standout fashion trends from the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

Springtime vibes with Elle Fanning, Hofit Golan and Blanca Blanco.
Image: Alberto Pizzoli / Christophe Simon / Loic Venance / AFP
Draping, as worn by Eva Longoria, Toni Garrn and ... Toni Garrn again.
Image: Valery Hache / Christophe Simon / Alberto Pizzoli / AFP
White looks worn by Bella Hadid, Aishwarya Rai and Marta Lozano.
Image: Alberto Pizzoli / Loic Venance / AFP
Asymmetric gowns à la Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, Petra Nemcova and Winnie Harlow
Image: Alberto Pizzoli / Chirstophe Simon / Valery Hache / AFP
Fifty shades of pink with Gelila Bekele, Josephine Skriver and Madison Headrick.
Image: Loic Venance / Valery Hache / AFP
Capes galore with Julianne Moore, Nadine Leopold and Kimberley Garner.
Image: Valery Hache / Alberto Pizzoli / Loic Venance / AFP
Stylish suits worn by Izabel Goulart, Anja Rubik and Cindy Bruna.
Image: Alberto Pizzoli / Loic Venance / AFP
Going for gold with Eva Longoria, Helen Mirren and Leonie Hanne.
Image: Christophe Simon / Loic Venance / AFP
Shorts, worn by Charlotte Casiraghi, Leomie Anderson and Marion Cotillard.
Image: Loic Venance / AFP
Sheers and see-throughs with Maria Borges, Natalia Vodianova and Winnie Harlow.
Image: Loic Venance / Christophe Simon / AFP

X