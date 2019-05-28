IN PICTURES | 10 fashion trends from the Cannes Film Festival

The Cannes Film Festival concluded Saturday, May 25, with a final glamorous red carpet walk.

This year's festival left little room for fashion eccentricity or audacity, with outfits each proving as elegant and refined as the next, including a multitude of voluminous gowns, sheath dresses and mini styles matched with impressive trains.

In terms of trends, pink, gold and white topped the bill for colours, while shorts, asymmetric dresses, draping, capes and suits all went down a storm on the Cannes red carpet.

Here's a roundup of ten standout fashion trends from the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival.