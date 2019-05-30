Roland Garros on-court fashion: yes to skeletons, zebra stripes - no to flowers

There's been a few skeletons, the odd zebra and tiger stripe at Roland Garros... and flowers.

Whatever you do, just don't ask Britain's Kyle Edmund about the flowers.

He is not a fan of the floral designs which adorned his shirt in his opening round match at the French Open.

"I wouldn't personally pick flowers if I had to do," said the straight-talking South African-born but Yorkshire-bred Englishman.

Edmund was referring to the flower-print design of the shirt given to him for Roland Garros by Nike.

"You get what you're given with Nike. So there's actually a story behind it rather than they just decide to come up with it. So there's a reason to do with the French Revolution, I was told.

"I'm sure if you said I would like to wear something else and I don't want to play in this, they would accommodate.

"But, you know, I've played in pink kits and bright yellow kits, so this one was not too bad."

There's big money in on-court tennis fashion and the four Grand Slam events are targeted battlegrounds.