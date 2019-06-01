Bonnie Mbuli spills the secret to her flawless skin

Actress, businesswoman and author Bonnie Mbuli added beauty mogul to her CV when she successfully launched a make-up collaboration with Yardley London earlier this month.

The Bonnie x Yardley collection includes powders, foundations, lipsticks, eyeliners and nail polishes.

Mbuli says she hopes the range, which is primarily aimed at those with dark skin tones, will inspire girls to love and accept themselves.

“What I really love about this collaboration is that it says to girls, ‘the way that you are is perfect, you don’t have to be anything different for somebody to see beauty in you or to see something special in you’,” she explains.

We asked the celebrity to share her skincare secrets with us, and pinpoint her favourite make-up trend.