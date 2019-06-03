Best & worst dressed celebs on the 2019 SAMAs red carpet

All roads led to Sun City for the biggest night in SA music — the South African Music Awards (SAMAs) — on Saturday.

The SAMAs are not just about the awards ceremony; the red carpet is an event in it's own right. We just wish our local celebs would realise that, because maybe then they'd start serving us sensational looks.

However, the 2019 SAMAs red carpet was nothing short of disappointing. It was a night of peacocking, ill-fitting garbs and pieces most fashionistas would not be caught dead in.