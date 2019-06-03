Make-up shape-shifter Chelsea Keta: 'I want to see this form of art grow in SA'

Self-taught make-up artist Chelsea Keta is, at 21, fast becoming Mzansi's social media darling, thanks to her rare talent of transforming everyday make-up into shape-shifting, one-of-a-kind looks. She uses special effects and illusion make-up to create just about any look.

During an interview with TimesLIVE, Keta said make-up shape-shifting came about in 2016, when she created her first Halloween look and posted it on social media.

“With this look, my throat looked like it had been slit off. The response was amazing and was higher than that of regular make-up. I did similar looks in 2018 and still the response was amazing.”