Make-up shape-shifter Chelsea Keta: 'I want to see this form of art grow in SA'
Self-taught make-up artist Chelsea Keta is, at 21, fast becoming Mzansi's social media darling, thanks to her rare talent of transforming everyday make-up into shape-shifting, one-of-a-kind looks. She uses special effects and illusion make-up to create just about any look.
During an interview with TimesLIVE, Keta said make-up shape-shifting came about in 2016, when she created her first Halloween look and posted it on social media.
“With this look, my throat looked like it had been slit off. The response was amazing and was higher than that of regular make-up. I did similar looks in 2018 and still the response was amazing.”
Keta said for her, this is more than just make-up, it is art.
“There are many ways to manifest yourself if you put in the time, commitment and dedication.”
Keta said she hopes, through social media, more people will see her work and be inspired.
"There are very few people who do their make-up creatively, but more are beginning to appreciate my art and I am meeting more open-minded people."
Her latest painting, which she did in commemoration of Africa Day, took her around seven hours.
this look took me seven hours so please appreciate me 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/JI31EKeYbA— game of throats (@SlimGirlSupreme) May 25, 2019