4 celebs whose Sama looks got totally slammed by the internet fashion police
It's been a couple of days since the SA Music Awards (Samas) took place, but people still can't stop talking about what our local celebs wore on the red carpet.
While some A-listers (think Lootlove and Bontle Modiselle) lived up to their fashionista titles, others donned outfits more suitable for a fancy-dress party than a prestigious awards ceremony.
As usual, the social media fashion police were ready to pounce — even transport minister Fikile Mbalula got in on the action — and they didn't hold back with their savage comments.
Here are four celebs whose outfits caused the biggest buzz:
JESSICA MBANGENI, PRAISE POET
Shamba the lion didn't die, he multiplied. #SAMA25 pic.twitter.com/WAYHkI1u7o— Mbaliyezwe Ndlela (@mbali_ndlela) June 1, 2019
#SAMA25 2019 dressing inspired by the following:— Nungu - Ndlela (@ka_hlatshwayo) June 1, 2019
1. Samurai
2. Shamba the Lion
3. Comodo dragon 🐉
4. Taxi 🚖 Boss
I follow back instantly pic.twitter.com/Pwm8uxReWY
SJAVA, MUSICIAN
Your uncles showing up to your loboloa negotians like👇#SAMA25 pic.twitter.com/sXOZ0gy4J2— Levern Oosthuizen (@Livvy_oost) June 1, 2019
My constituents, amaTaxi owners madoda https://t.co/XX6bUhaTr8— RSA Minister of Transport (@MbalulaFikile) June 1, 2019
DLADLA MSHUNQISI, MUSICIAN
He is straight from the hospital with that Gown 🤣🤣😂😂#SAMA25 pic.twitter.com/T2fE2yN2Bm— KE SHARP (@danielmarven) June 1, 2019
KungFu Panda was also spotted on the red carpet 🐼🐼🐼#SAMA25 pic.twitter.com/uj2JAfof5O— MakaziKaAno (@TriciaVanKlein) June 1, 2019
Paris Fashion Week, and then........... #SAMA25 pic.twitter.com/kQUO3Om2l2— Busisiwe K (@CompltBuzz) June 1, 2019
TRESOR, MUSICIAN
Boko Haram in the house #SAMA25 pic.twitter.com/7tROmKGXMh— Man's Not Barry Roux (@AdvBarryRoux) June 1, 2019
Fashion neh...— Been There - DeLASoundz & Ern Music (@ern_music) June 1, 2019
Tresor looking like a confusion between Wesley Snipes and Braamfontein "cool kid" wannabe...#SAMA25 pic.twitter.com/ctROyKQUrA