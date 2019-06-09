SHOPPING | How to give a classic tailored men's look a couture edge
Take your cue from Givenchy's Spring 2019 Couture collection and pair tailored monochrome pieces with slick metallic accents. The strong lines and sharp sholuders of these buys are essential to get the look
09 June 2019 - 00:00
