Thickleeyonce's big break: local plus-size model bags Calvin Klein gig

She's been accused of using her "fat girl chronicles" to seek attention, and her body positivity activism isn't always met with kind words.

But for plus-size model and photographer Lesego "Thickleeyonce" Legobane, being a leading voice in the body positivity movement has brought her nothing but great opportunities.

She recently bagged a gig with international clothing brand Calvin Klein — as the first South African plus-size model/influencer roped in to work on the campaign for Calvin Klein Women eau de toilette.

"It's crazy and I actually still have to pinch myself a couple of times every time I think about it. To say I am a Calvin Klein influencer in itself is just insane," she said this week.

"I got an e-mail from Calvin Klein, telling me they were looking for a plus-size digital influencer in SA, which they have never had. They wanted to associate themselves with a local plus-size model to sign on as an overall influencer and work with them on really cool campaigns."

The 26-year-old model said she was excited to be part of a campaign which allowed a fresh take on limitless self-expression. "The first campaign, which is for a new fragrance for Calvin Klein Women, is out. Obviously, I signed on because it also stands for everything that I believe in, which is women being unapologetic about loving themselves and being themselves in totality."