Meghan Markle vs Kate Middleton: who is the bigger fashion influencer?

While Kate Middleton has been wielding her own considerable influence over fashion trends for years now, Meghan Markle's arrival among the Royal Family seems to have tipped the scales in her favour.

According to worldwide search platform Lyst, the Duchess of Sussex's looks seem to draw more interest from the world's fashionistas.

That is the conclusion that Lyst came to by analyzing over 20 million searches carried out on its platform between December 1 2017 and June 5 2019.

The fashion-centric search engine has also focused on key moment in the women's lives, such as the introduction of Prince Louis (April 23 2018) and Prince Archie (May 9 2019), Prince Charles's 70th birthday (November 14 2018), and Princess Eugenie's wedding (October 12 2018), among others.