Meghan Markle vs Kate Middleton: who is the bigger fashion influencer?

21 June 2019 - 10:42 By AFP Relaxnews
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, on their way to Buckingham Palace after attending the Trooping the Colour ceremony marking the 93rd birthday of Queen Elizabeth.
Image: Dinendra Haria/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

While Kate Middleton has been wielding her own considerable influence over fashion trends for years now, Meghan Markle's arrival among the Royal Family seems to have tipped the scales in her favour.

According to worldwide search platform Lyst, the Duchess of Sussex's looks seem to draw more interest from the world's fashionistas.

That is the conclusion that Lyst came to by analyzing over 20 million searches carried out on its platform between December 1 2017 and June 5 2019.

The fashion-centric search engine has also focused on key moment in the women's lives, such as the introduction of Prince Louis (April 23 2018) and Prince Archie (May 9 2019), Prince Charles's 70th birthday (November 14 2018), and Princess Eugenie's wedding (October 12 2018), among others.

The verdict: Markle generally seems to have a greater influence than Middleton in terms of clothing and accessories.

Lyst points out that the Duchess of Cambridge's looks result in an average increase of 119% of online searches in the week following a public appearance, versus an increase of 216% for the Duchess of Sussex. Fashion addicts thus seem to prefer Markle's style.

Looking closer, we see that the Catherine Walker red coat (below) worn by Middleton for the Commonwealth ceremonies at Westminster Abbey is the piece of clothing with the most influence over the audience, with a 225% increase in online searches for identical creations.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, attends the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 11 2019 in London, England.
Image: Karwai Tang/WireImage
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attends a reception to mark the 50th anniversary of the investiture of Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace on March 5 2019 in London, England.
Image: Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Markle left her mark during the 50th anniversary of Prince Charles's investiture at Buckingham Palace with a gold and silver brocade dress (above). In just 24 hours, online demand for brocade dresses saw a 500% increase.

The study's ultimate finding is that the two Duchesses have two different types of influence on the public. While Kate Middleton tends to have an effect on searches for designer brands (boosting the likes of Jenny Packham), Meghan Markle has an impact on searches for specific colors, with an emphasis on beige, white and navy blue.

