Best & worst dressed celebs on the BET Awards blue carpet

The BET awards took place on Sunday in Los Angeles. Some of the highlights included icon Mary J Blige accepting the BET Lifetime Achievement Award, and our girl Sho Madjozi winning the award for Best New International Act.

Another thing that stood out this year was the fashion. The majority of celebs didn’t come to play, they came to slay! That said, there were still a couple who missed the mark style-wise.

Here's our pick of the best and worst dressed A-listers on the blue carpet: