Best & worst dressed celebs on the BET Awards blue carpet
Here's who slayed and who dismayed with their choice of outfit for the 2019 Black Entertainment Television Awards
The BET awards took place on Sunday in Los Angeles. Some of the highlights included icon Mary J Blige accepting the BET Lifetime Achievement Award, and our girl Sho Madjozi winning the award for Best New International Act.
Another thing that stood out this year was the fashion. The majority of celebs didn’t come to play, they came to slay! That said, there were still a couple who missed the mark style-wise.
Here's our pick of the best and worst dressed A-listers on the blue carpet:
BEST DRESSED
NOMZAMO MBATHA
We had to give the local actress' oversized, flower-strewn gown a shout-out for its sheer quirkiness.
Designed by Loin Cloth & Ashes, it was playful and flirty, and Mbatha looked like she was having a good time wearing it.
MARSAI MARTIN
The Black-ish actress may have scooped up the Young Stars Award, but her elegant tea-length gown gave a nod to Old Hollywood.
The metallic gold fabric also flattered her skin tone to perfection — she positively glowed.
H.E.R
When Gabriella Wilson first released an album under the mysterious stage name H.E.R in 2016, it's because she wanted her music to speak for itself. Perhaps she had the same thought about her BET Awards outfit — it says A LOT!
On anyone else a pleather-looking, multi-pocketed suit paired with a chain-mail top and platform shoes would look ridiculous, but on this soulful singer it just works.
WORST DRESSED
SHO MADJOZI
This local rapper's outfits are always off-beat, colourful and daring, and we love that about her. But this look was a tad too eccentric for our tastes.
It reminded us of something a Project Runway contestant would have whipped up during an unconventional materials challenge. And, if that was the case, we're sure that the offending designer would have been sent home by the judges.
DOJA CAT
We get it, Doja, the word Cat is in your stage name, but that doesn't mean it's cute to show up dressed as an outlandish cat toy.
The rapper's kitsch knitted gown would have been better suited to this year's camp-themed Met Gala than the BET Awards.
BRI STEVES
Oh cycle shorts, are they still a thing?
The Jealousy singer didn’t just wear cycle shorts, but a cycle-shorts bodysuit. In orange. With an orange-and-yellow camouflage jacket, and an off-white belt resembling a measuring tape wrapped around her waist.
We love the confidence it takes to rock a look like this, but sorry Steves, it's a fail.
• This article is adapted from one published on the S Mag section of the SowetanLIVE website. Read the original here.