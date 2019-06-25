The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Best & worst dressed celebs on the BET Awards blue carpet

Here's who slayed and who dismayed with their choice of outfit for the 2019 Black Entertainment Television Awards

25 June 2019 - 11:58 By SMAG
Nomzamo Mbatha attends the 2019 BET Awards on June 23 in Los Angeles, California.
Nomzamo Mbatha attends the 2019 BET Awards on June 23 in Los Angeles, California.
Image: Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

The BET awards took place on Sunday in Los Angeles. Some of the highlights included icon Mary J Blige accepting the BET Lifetime Achievement Award, and our girl Sho Madjozi winning the award for Best New International Act.

Another thing that stood out this year was the fashion. The majority of celebs didn’t come to play, they came to slay! That said, there were still a couple who missed the mark style-wise.

Here's our pick of the best and worst dressed A-listers on the blue carpet:

Nomzamo Mbatha attends the 2019 BET Awards on June 23 in Los Angeles, California.
Nomzamo Mbatha attends the 2019 BET Awards on June 23 in Los Angeles, California.
Image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

BEST DRESSED

NOMZAMO MBATHA

We had to give the local actress' oversized, flower-strewn gown a shout-out for its sheer quirkiness.

Designed by Loin Cloth & Ashes, it was playful and flirty, and Mbatha looked like she was having a good time wearing it. 

Marsai Martin, winner of the Young Stars Award, poses in the press room at the 2019 BET Awards.
Marsai Martin, winner of the Young Stars Award, poses in the press room at the 2019 BET Awards.
Image: Liliane Lathan/Getty Images for BET

MARSAI MARTIN

The Black-ish actress may have scooped up the Young Stars Award, but her elegant tea-length gown gave a nod to Old Hollywood.

The metallic gold fabric also flattered her skin tone to perfection — she positively glowed.

H.E.R. poses in the press room at the 2019 BET Awards.
H.E.R. poses in the press room at the 2019 BET Awards.
Image: Liliane Lathan/Getty Images for BET

H.E.R

When Gabriella Wilson first released an album under the mysterious stage name H.E.R in 2016, it's because she wanted her music to speak for itself. Perhaps she had the same thought about her BET Awards outfit — it says A LOT!

On anyone else a pleather-looking, multi-pocketed suit paired with a chain-mail top and platform shoes would look ridiculous, but on this soulful singer it just works. 

Sho Madjozi attends the BET Awards on June 23 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Sho Madjozi attends the BET Awards on June 23 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Image: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images

WORST DRESSED

SHO MADJOZI

This local rapper's outfits are always off-beat, colourful and daring, and we love that about her. But this look was a tad too eccentric for our tastes.

It reminded us of something a Project Runway contestant would have whipped up during an unconventional materials challenge. And, if that was the case, we're sure that the offending designer would have been sent home by the judges.

Doja Cat attends the BET Awards on June 23 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Doja Cat attends the BET Awards on June 23 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

DOJA CAT

We get it, Doja, the word Cat is in your stage name, but that doesn't mean it's cute to show up dressed as an outlandish cat toy.

The rapper's kitsch knitted gown would have been better suited to this year's camp-themed Met Gala than the BET Awards. 

Bri Steves attends the BET Awards on June 23 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Bri Steves attends the BET Awards on June 23 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Image: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images

BRI STEVES

Oh cycle shorts, are they still a thing?

The Jealousy singer didn’t just wear cycle shorts, but a cycle-shorts bodysuit. In orange. With an orange-and-yellow camouflage jacket, and an off-white belt resembling a measuring tape wrapped around her waist.

We love the confidence it takes to rock a look like this, but sorry Steves, it's a fail.

This article is adapted from one published on the S Mag section of the SowetanLIVE website. Read the original here.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Best & worst dressed politicians on the #SONA19 red carpet

Here's who got a gold star for their sartorial efforts on the Sona red carpet, and who seriously needs to think about hiring — or firing — a stylist.
Lifestyle
4 days ago

Who wore it best: Somizi vs Billy Porter

SomGaga recently stepped out in a similarly gender-fluid outfit to one the 'Pose' actor previously wore to an awards show
Lifestyle
1 hour ago

Best & worst dressed celebs on the 2019 SAMAs red carpet

It's fair to say that many of the biggest stars in local music failed to hit a fashion high note at this year's South African Music Awards
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Best & worst dressed politicians on the #SONA19 red carpet The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. McDonald's, Mall of Africa & a date gone wrong: Mzansi steps in to give advice Lifestyle
  3. IN PICTURES | Weird & wonderful fashion on the #SONA19 red carpet The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Did our worst-dressed politicians redeem themselves at Sona 2.0? The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. Halala! Harry, Meghan and baby Archie 'set to visit South Africa' Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Pastor assaulted at Engen garage in Johannesburg
Charges for Hofmeyr after 'I AM your boss' tweet
X