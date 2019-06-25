Who wore it best: Somizi vs Billy Porter

Pose actor Billy Porter had tongues wagging at the 2019 Oscars when he arrived in a custom black-and-white ensemble by Christian Siriano. The top half resembled a classic tux jacket, complete with a bow tie, while the bottom half — a full velvet skirt — was pure drama.

Speaking to Vogue, Porter said his goal with his red carpet looks is “to be a walking piece of political art every time I show up”. Mission accomplished, Mr Porter!

The look was apparently a nod to an outfit once worn by the late Hector Xtravaganza, known as the grandfather of New York's alternative ballroom dancing scene, who also served as a consultant for Pose.