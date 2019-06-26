Is this virtual supermodel about to be the next big thing in fashion?

Daisy Paige is the latest up-and-coming fashion hopeful to score a modelling contract with the agency Lipps LA - but there is something that separates the blue-eyed brunette from the hundreds of other catwalk wannabes: she is 100% computer generated.

The 19-year-old is the brainchild of the LA tech startup Spark CGi, which describes her as a "self-assured, freckled-faced" pixel and polygon creation.

She has been snapped up by Lipps LA, known for working with famous faces such as the supermodel legend Helena Christensen, rapper Cardi B and rocker Courtney Love, and will be marketed by the agency alongside its other talent.

"We are super excited to partner with Spark CGi and be one of the first to merge tech and fashion in the digital space, representing digital CGI models," said Scott Lipps, President and Founder of Lipps LA, in a statement.

"We're moving into a new era where Artificial Intelligence and CGI characters will co-exist with humans in many traditional roles including acting, modelling, presenting and influencing," explained Spark CGi's Lead Artist and Designer, Phillip Jay.

"There's so many opportunities for the 'people' we're creating, we're only just beginning to scratch the surface of this technology."