The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Smell like the 'Venus de Milo': Louvre creates art-inspired perfumes

26 June 2019 - 12:01 By AFP Relaxnews
Tourists look at the 'Venus de Milo' sculpture as they visit the Louvre museum in Paris.
Tourists look at the 'Venus de Milo' sculpture as they visit the Louvre museum in Paris.
Image: LOIC VENANCE/AFP

She was one of the great beauties of antiquity, and soon we are going to find out what the Venus de Milo smells like.

The Louvre in Paris has asked two of France's top "noses" — otherwise known as perfume creators — to come up with fragrances to go with some of its greatest treasures.

Ramdane Touhami and Victoire de Taillac roped in some of the biggest stars of the olfactory universe to help them find the right notes to go with statues of the goddess of love as well as the Winged Victory of Samothrace.

The pair, founders of the Officine Universelle Buly perfumerie, were also asked to pair fragrances with Ingres' two most sensual works, the Grande Odalisque and The Valpincon Bather as well as Gainsborough's Conversation in a Park.

But for now there will be no perfume for Mona Lisa — the museum's most famous work — who will guard her fragrance, like so much else, secret.

'The Bolt' by Jean-Honoré Fragonard.
'The Bolt' by Jean-Honoré Fragonard.
Image: Jean-Honoré Fragonard [Public domain] via Wikimedia Commons

Controversially, among the paintings chosen is Fragonard's The Bolt, the famous seduction scene that some feminists critics now say raises questions of consent.

They argue that the woman in the scene appears to be resisting the young man as he bolts shut the bedroom door.

'NO LIMIT ON BUDGETS'

Touhami said that he wanted to gather the very best noses for the job.

"It is about adding an olfactory dimension to a visual experience. I chose eight parfumeurs, all stars and gave them 100% freedom, with no limit on their budgets," he added.

'Conversation in a Park' by Thomas Gainsborough.
'Conversation in a Park' by Thomas Gainsborough.
Image: Thomas Gainsborough [Public domain] via Wikimedia Commons

Dorothee Piot, who works for Robertet house in the French perfume capital of Grasse, chose Gainsborough's 1745 masterpiece.

"I wanted to create something fresh and delicate to go with their bucolic exterior scene," she said of the self-portrait of the artist with his wife Margaret in a Elysian English landscape.

"I loved the candour and the grace of the two of them, so I came up with a perfume inspired by roses that have just come out surrounded by greenery," she said.

Museum spokesman Adel Ziane said the idea of the perfumes was "to help wake all the senses of visitors as they view the work at the Louvre.

"I think that the scents have a lot to say on the collections, particular the ancient works," he said.

The eight different fragrances will be uncorked and will also go on sale at the pop-up shop from July 3 until January next year.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Man, you smell good! 3 covetable new men's fragrance collections

Gents, these designer scents are a must for your fragrance 'wardrobe'
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

SA perfumier Marie Aoun on why it makes sense to wear natural scents

The founder of Saint D'Ici perfumes may create her all-natural fragrances in a lab-like studio, but she's much more of alchemist than a chemist, ...
Lifestyle
8 months ago

Can AI make more unique fragrances than a human nose?

According to the principal research scientist on an IBM project studying how to use AI for product - specifically perfume - composition, the skill ...
Lifestyle
7 months ago

Most read

  1. Best & worst dressed politicians on the #SONA19 red carpet The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Best & worst dressed celebs on the BET Awards blue carpet The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Did our worst-dressed politicians redeem themselves at Sona 2.0? The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. WATCH | Coconut Kelz on 'black privilege' trends as DA feud storms ahead Lifestyle
  5. IN PICTURES | Weird & wonderful fashion on the #SONA19 red carpet The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Armed robbers get away with R25,000
Protest spreads as excavator digs up road and N12 near Potchefstroom blocked
X