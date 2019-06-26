Smell like the 'Venus de Milo': Louvre creates art-inspired perfumes

She was one of the great beauties of antiquity, and soon we are going to find out what the Venus de Milo smells like.

The Louvre in Paris has asked two of France's top "noses" — otherwise known as perfume creators — to come up with fragrances to go with some of its greatest treasures.

Ramdane Touhami and Victoire de Taillac roped in some of the biggest stars of the olfactory universe to help them find the right notes to go with statues of the goddess of love as well as the Winged Victory of Samothrace.

The pair, founders of the Officine Universelle Buly perfumerie, were also asked to pair fragrances with Ingres' two most sensual works, the Grande Odalisque and The Valpincon Bather as well as Gainsborough's Conversation in a Park.

But for now there will be no perfume for Mona Lisa — the museum's most famous work — who will guard her fragrance, like so much else, secret.