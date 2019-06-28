Minnie Dlamini says her skincare line won't break her fans' bank accounts

Beauty mogul in the making, Minnie Dlamini-Jones got tired of waiting for big international cosmetic brands to make her an ambassador, so she created her own skincare range, MD.

The 29-year-old celebrity businesswoman, is already making waves with her TV production company Beautiful Day, and now branching out into the booming beauty industry.

It's forecast that the SA skincare market will grow at a compound annual rate of 7.4% between 2019 and 2024.

MD, that has been five years in the making, joins local skincare brands such as Africology as well as Lulu & Marula.

"I believe in paying your dues because everyone is always in a rush and not willing to put in the work," Minnie observes.

"I think it's time to start changing the narrative of the game. When I started you worked really hard to stay relevant and then you sat back hoping a leading cosmetic brand will want you as their face. I just got to a point where I was tired of waiting.

"At the end of the day we have to think bigger than the next TV show and next million on social media. That's what I'm trying to represent."

The products - body lotion, body wash and soap - come in three variants. Cocoa Crystal which is her favourite is specifically formulated for a very dry skin.Rose Quartz is for the normal skin, while Tropical Topaz caters for oily skin.

"I wanted to create something that was for a different demographic of people.

"I started from a very dry skin; whether it's summer or winter I'm always ashy.

"So I found that I needed something that is high in moisture and intensity.

"But everything in the market for that was very expensive."