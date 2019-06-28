The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Minnie Dlamini says her skincare line won't break her fans' bank accounts

28 June 2019 - 10:43 By Emmanuel Tjiya
Minnie Dlamini's MD skincare line includes body lotion, body wash and soap.
Minnie Dlamini's MD skincare line includes body lotion, body wash and soap.
Image: Supplied

Beauty mogul in the making, Minnie Dlamini-Jones got tired of waiting for big international cosmetic brands to make her an ambassador, so she created her own skincare range, MD.

The 29-year-old celebrity businesswoman, is already making waves with her TV production company Beautiful Day, and now branching out into the booming beauty industry.

It's forecast that the SA skincare market will grow at a compound annual rate of 7.4% between 2019 and 2024.

MD, that has been five years in the making, joins local skincare brands such as Africology as well as Lulu & Marula.

"I believe in paying your dues because everyone is always in a rush and not willing to put in the work," Minnie observes.

"I think it's time to start changing the narrative of the game. When I started you worked really hard to stay relevant and then you sat back hoping a leading cosmetic brand will want you as their face. I just got to a point where I was tired of waiting.

"At the end of the day we have to think bigger than the next TV show and next million on social media. That's what I'm trying to represent."

The products - body lotion, body wash and soap - come in three variants. Cocoa Crystal which is her favourite is specifically formulated for a very dry skin.Rose Quartz is for the normal skin, while Tropical Topaz caters for oily skin.

"I wanted to create something that was for a different demographic of people.

"I started from a very dry skin; whether it's summer or winter I'm always ashy.

"So I found that I needed something that is high in moisture and intensity.

"But everything in the market for that was very expensive."

Bonnie Mbuli spills the secret to her flawless skin

Actress, businesswoman and author Bonnie Mbuli added beauty mogul to her CV when she successfully launched a make-up collaboration with Yardley ...
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

Affordability and access was big for Minnie, as such her products are available at health and beauty stores in Durban, Cape Town and Johannesburg and retail at between R15 and R39.

"I wanted it to be something that didn't break the account of my following. Putting my name on it for me wasn't enough; it needed to look like something I'd have in my life. It's something that I felt like was really important in this economy. You look at how much we spend on international brands and our economy has been suffering in the last few years."

At home, as Minnie is getting ready to celebrate her second wedding anniversary with husband Quinton Jones, she says she's happier than ever.

"What has been great is that I got close to that home feeling that I grew up in. It was really important for me to be in a situation where I'm comfortable, loved, protected and taken care of.

"The last time I felt like that was when I last lived at home with my parents nine years ago."

Next year she celebrates 10 years in the entertainment industry. She got her first taste of fame after winning the presenter search for popular music show Live Amp.

Over the years she has dominated the small screen in shows like HomeGround.

This article was originally published on SowetanLIVE.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Flawless! Celeb make-up artist's top 5 foundation brands for dark skin tones

Make-up artist Faith Seuoe, who has worked her magic on the likes of Pearl Thusi and Danai Gurira, shares her recommendations
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Beyoncé's beauty guru & Woolworths create trailblazing makeup collection

Famed makeup artist Sir John on his latest collaboration with WBeauty and what he adores about South African women
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Beyoncé's beauty guru on the makeup mistakes everybody makes

Beyoncé, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, Margot Robbie ... these are some of the names on celebrity makeup artist Sir John's stellar client ...
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Best & worst dressed celebs on the BET Awards blue carpet The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. SEX TALK | What could cause my penis to be red & itchy? Health & Sex
  3. All hail the Cape Town eatery voted one of the World's 50 Best Restaurants Food
  4. Who wore it best: Somizi vs Billy Porter The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. How the British royal household spends taxpayers' money: Issa lot Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Young child among three killed in horror crash
Ramaphosa quotes Sho Madjozi in Sona reply speech
X