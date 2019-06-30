The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

MEN'S SHOPPING | How to give your winter wardrobe a chilled tropical vibe

Take inspiration from the Valentino man’s effortless aesthetic and pair psychedelic nature prints with utilitarian trousers to channel summer in the middle of winter. These buys are essential to get the look

30 June 2019 - 00:00 By Nombuso Kumalo

Take inspiration from the Valentino man’s effortless aesthetic and pair psychedelic nature prints with utilitarian trousers to channel summer in the middle of winter. These buys are essential to get the look

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Best & worst dressed celebs on the BET Awards blue carpet The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. McDonald's, Mall of Africa & a date gone wrong: Mzansi steps in to give advice Lifestyle
  3. Over 23m Netflix accounts worldwide tune in to 'When They See Us' Lifestyle
  4. Minnie Dlamini says her skincare line won't break her fans' bank accounts The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. All hail the Cape Town eatery voted one of the World's 50 Best Restaurants Food

Latest Videos

Young child among three killed in horror crash
Ramaphosa quotes Sho Madjozi in Sona reply speech
X