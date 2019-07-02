After backlash, Kim Kardashian drops 'Kimono' name from underwear line

"Kimono" is now a no no, Kim Kardashian West said Monday.

The pop culture icon announced that she will change the name of her new "Kimono" line of underwear, after being accused of cultural appropriation.

Kardashian, who is married to rapper Kanye West, sparked a social media storm last week when she unveiled the new line, with some in Japan accusing her of disrespecting the traditional outfit.

Following the backlash, which included the trending Twitter hashtag #KimOhNo, Kardashian revealed on Twitter and to her 142 million followers on Instagram that she would change the name.

"When I announced the name of my shapewear line, I did so with the best intentions in mind," Kardashian said.

"My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name," she said.

Once a standard of the Japanese wardrobe, the kimono is now often reserved for special occasions, such as weddings and coming-of-age ceremonies, and is mostly worn by women.