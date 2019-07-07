Best & worst dressed celebs at the 2019 Durban July

While the rest of South Africa was freezing their tooshies off, every celebutante and their godmother headed down to sunny KwaZulu-Natal for the Durban July.

While some, like Somizi, flew in by helicopter, the trek was long and arduous for others — a broken-down bus left some angry racegoers stranded on the side of the highway on Friday.

Lest we forget that this hoity-toity event isn't only an opportunity for the bold and the beautiful to swan around in extremely OTT fascinators sipping on bubbly, the Durban July is a horse racing event that started way back in 1897.

A sleek horse, fittingly named Do It Again, won the race for the second year in a row. Here's which two-legged clothes horses were winners when it came to their fashion choices, and who stumbled out of the gate.

BEST DRESSED

BOITY

A star is born — or has always been there, depending on your opinion of the rapper's previous red carpet looks.