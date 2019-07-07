Lorne's jewels are coveted by those who like to stand out from the crowd
Lorne founder Gillian Lawrence talks about her brand's quirky, contemporary jewellery designs and the inspiration behind them
07 July 2019 - 00:00
Lorne founder Gillian Lawrence talks about her brand's quirky, contemporary jewellery designs and the inspiration behind them
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.