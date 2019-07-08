3 celebs whose Durban July looks got slated by the internet fashion police
Africa’s biggest horseracing event, the Vodacom Durban July, took place this weekend. While some gamblers were weeping over their losses, the internet fashion police laughed until they cried over the wardrobe choices of some of our local A-listers.
As expected, social media users didn't hold back when it came to their savage style critiques. Here's what they had to say about some of the celebs whose looks caused the biggest buzz:
ZODWA WABANTU
Few were surprised that the reality TV star showed up scantily clad; she wore a dominatrix-like 'swimsuit' under a sheer 'dress' spangled with rhinestones. Overall her outfit wasn't too dissimilar to what she wore to the Durban July last year — except this look featured even less fabric! Several social media users had a field day Photoshopping some extra clothing onto the celeb.
Lord, help us. Zodwa does it again #VDJ19 #VDJ2019 #DurbanJuly2019— George Beats ┋ 🇿🇦 (@GeorgeBeatsSA) July 6, 2019
Cost of material for Zodwa wabantu’s #VDJ2019 outfit - R13,50. #mondaythoughts pic.twitter.com/DvorfuDp5w— Thinkin_out_louD (@My_brain_hurtz) July 8, 2019
@Zodwa_Wabantu at the #VDJ2019 #DurbanJuly2019 pic.twitter.com/i6mMEcco6j— Luyatsha Flames (@luyatsha_flames) July 6, 2019
Zodwa Wabantu stole the show with a black & Red custom Gucci Gown. I stan 🙌🏾#VDJ2019 pic.twitter.com/iGaCxstFGX— iHD DAILY RAPS 24h7 (@ihddailyraps) July 6, 2019
#VDJ2019#DurbanJuly2019 #DurbanJuly— MissLoverLover (@Amanda_Qabs) July 6, 2019
Zodwa wabantu looks better here pic.twitter.com/YaUEsTodkt
@Zodwa_Wabantu you looked amazing sisi #VDJ2019 😍♨🔥 pic.twitter.com/5gTuvnHfBO— Lesedi (@Savage_Oreo) July 7, 2019
#VDJ2019 yes Zodwa yes pic.twitter.com/rIZAgfhiWU— NhlakaDlamini_eNchanga (@niphomdlovu) July 6, 2019
SOMIZI
Somgaga made a grand, Met-Gala-like entrance with a couple of suited gents carrying the 6m-long train of his flamboyant emerald outfit. Several Twitter users suggested that he could have donated some of the extra fabric to Zodwa Wabantu.
So the entourage is also gona escort Somizi to the toilet or...? #VDJ2019 #DurbanJuly #DurbanJuly2019 #VodacomDurbanJuly2019 pic.twitter.com/qorcQzZnEc— Pootie Tang (@Mdudemeister1) July 6, 2019
Stretch tent for hire if you're hosting an event. Thank you Somizi for doing business with us. #DurbanJuly #VDJ2019 pic.twitter.com/BK3RV4pMSP— NYANA-KA-TATA (@KatataNyana) July 6, 2019
#VDJ2019@somizi I see what inspired your outfit Shem.. pic.twitter.com/WXwiFT3E23— Ntiyiso Brilliant (@ntiyisomtiya) July 6, 2019
If I slumber later on, I'm gonna sleep on Somizi`s blanket😂, at the back!#VDJ2019 pic.twitter.com/Jbk32wODZc— Lufuno Mphagi (@MphagiLufuno) July 6, 2019
We have to give a round of applause to Somizi for his commitment for Job Creation🤣😂 #DurbanJuly #Somizi #DurbanJulyWeekend #DurbanJuly2019 pic.twitter.com/TenPOYfJoA— Abs Of Steel (@MrAbs712) July 6, 2019
MINNIE DLAMINI-JONES
The A-lister showed up in a flirty 50's-style gown, but not everyone was feeling her retro vibe. It seems several members of the social media fashion police think she's lost her footing on the red carpet fashion-wise in recent years.
Remember when minnie used to kill these events... 😳🤦🏽♀️#VDJ2019 pic.twitter.com/ToWMPk461S— kabelo👑 (@kabelo_coco) July 6, 2019
What the hell is Minnie wearing#VDJ2019 pic.twitter.com/YE8QJlCfEN— Mfanelo Khumalo (@MFANELO_KHUMALO) July 6, 2019
Do you think Minnie Dlamini -Jones should just quit going to the Durban July? Her looks keep deteriorating #DurbanJuly #VDJ2019— Mothipitla Thipsy (@Thipsy99) July 6, 2019
#DurbanJuly #VDJ2019 Minnie Dlamini don't look like our Minnie Dlamini anymore. What is she wearing 😭😔 pic.twitter.com/2KxaqiY9KT— I hate olives 🙀 (@miya_mpilow) July 6, 2019
I knew it mabena!— Bitch You Thought? (@KarlieMomo) July 6, 2019
Minnie’s 2019 looks💔 she’s crying for help and we’re all ignoring her. #VDJ2019 #DurbanJuly2019 pic.twitter.com/66VnugO05A