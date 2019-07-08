The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

3 celebs whose Durban July looks got slated by the internet fashion police

08 July 2019 - 12:13 By Staff reporters
Minnie Dlamini-Jones during the Vodacom Durban July at the Greyville Racecourse on July 6 2019 in Durban, South Africa.
Image: Gallo Images/Sunday Times/Jackie Clausen

Africa’s biggest horseracing event, the Vodacom Durban July, took place this weekend.  While some gamblers were weeping over their losses, the internet fashion police laughed until they cried over the wardrobe choices of some of our local A-listers.

As expected, social media users didn't hold back when it came to their savage style critiques. Here's what they had to say about some of the celebs whose looks caused the biggest buzz:

ZODWA WABANTU

Few were surprised that the reality TV star showed up scantily clad; she wore a dominatrix-like 'swimsuit' under a sheer 'dress' spangled with rhinestones. Overall her outfit wasn't too dissimilar to what she wore to the Durban July last year — except this look featured even less fabric! Several social media users had a field day Photoshopping some extra clothing onto the celeb.

SOMIZI

Somgaga made a grand, Met-Gala-like entrance with a couple of suited gents carrying the 6m-long train of his flamboyant emerald outfit. Several Twitter users suggested that he could have donated some of the extra fabric to Zodwa Wabantu.

MINNIE DLAMINI-JONES

The A-lister showed up in a flirty 50's-style gown, but not everyone was feeling her retro vibe. It seems several members of the social media fashion police think she's lost her footing on the red carpet fashion-wise in recent years.

