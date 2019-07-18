These are the most flattering Instagram filters, say plastic surgeons

There is no need to confront photographic evidence of your blemishes and wrinkles in photographs these days, thanks to the trusty old social media filters offered by platforms like Instagram. But when it comes to choosing exactly how to improve your digital appearance, which filter is the best one to use?

According to The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (The Aesthetic Society), doctors have identified the best filters for women who want to look younger (or just better) to use on platforms such as Instagram.

The study, which was published in the Aesthetic Surgery Journal Open Forum, was titled What is the Ideal Instagram Filter? It assessed popular Instagram filters in order to determine which ones are the "most flattering," "most youthful," "least flattering," and "least youthful."