Perfect the red lip: easy tips, tricks & stunning looks to try
21 July 2019 - 00:07
Classic red lipstick will never go out of style. Here's how to pick the most flattering shade and apply it like a pro:..
Classic red lipstick will never go out of style. Here's how to pick the most flattering shade and apply it like a pro:..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.