SHOPPING | Scarlet, leopard print & neutrals: the recipe for a red-hot look
Designer Victoria Beckham knows what women want - starting with that perfect red dress. Take your cue from her London Fashion Week show and add neutral separates and a pop of leopard print to the mix when styling your crimson outfit
21 July 2019 - 00:00
Trench coat R1,699 Mango
Dress R1,199 Mango
Necklace R449 Mango
Rosefield watch from R1,899 American Swiss
Witchery skirt R999 Woolworths
Gloves R599 Aldo
Afroka boots R999 YDE
Top handle bag R8,595 Coach
Country Road knit R1,299 Woolworths
Bracelet R599 American Swiss
Witchery sunglasses R499 Woolworths
Double-breasted coat R2,799 Mango
Earrings R150 Foschini
Country Road blouse R699 Woolworths
Witchery dress R1,099 Woolworths..
