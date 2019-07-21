Meet the Maker

Women are goddesses & their jewels should reflect that, says designer Athena A

Athena Argyrakis tells us about her eponymous accessories brand and all the items - from books to shoes to art - that inspire her

Athena A jewellery is inspired by Greek and Roman mythology and all the pieces are named after Roman and Greek goddesses. It is the belief that all women are goddesses - and what they wear should enhance this feeling of strength and beauty...