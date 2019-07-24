It gives me goose bumps: beauty queen Kat Ncala bags global hosting gig

YoTv presenter Katlego ‘Kat’ Ncala is over the moon about bagging her first international gig: she'll be hosting the Miss Teenager Universe pageant in Guatemala in August. And she'll be making history as the first African to do so.

“I was in pageants myself and for me to now represent the country, not competing, but doing what I love (presenting), that gives me goose bumps,” says the beauty queen, who walked away with the Miss Congeniality, Miss Teen Africa and Miss Teen Earth titles at the Miss Teenager Universe pageant in Mexico last year.

It's a role the 19-year-old feels she's been preparing for since she was a little girl. “I used to do these gigs in my hometown, Thembisa, in the tents where we’d call all the children to come and I’d MC,” she recalls.