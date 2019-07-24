Someone just paid a record R6m for a pair of Nike sneakers

A new world record for a pair of sneakers was set at auction on Tuesday when an avid collector splashed out $437,500 (about R6m) on Nike's 1972 "Moon Shoe," Sotheby's said.

The sale smashed the previous record of $190,373 (about R2.6m) spent in 2017 on a pair of signed Converse worn by Michael Jordan in the 1984 Olympic basketball final, the New York-headquartered auction house said in a statement.

It was also well above the pre-sale estimate of $160,000, Sotheby's added.

Canadian collector Miles Nadal was the successful bidder in the online action, adding to the 99 pairs of other hard-to-find shoes that he bought in a private sale last week.

"I am thrilled to acquire the iconic Nike 'Moon Shoes,' one of the rarest pairs of sneakers ever produced, and a true historical artifact in sports history and pop culture," Nadal said.

Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman designed the flat racing 'Moon Shoe' which was made for runners at the 1972 Olympic trials.