Does Kanye West have a new fashion line up his sleeve?

25 July 2019 - 11:20 By AFP Relaxnews
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West at the 2019 Met Gala.
Image: ANGELA WEISS/AFP

Rapper and designer Kanye West has sparked rumours that he is planning to launch a new clothing label after registering a trademark for the brand name 'Sunday Service', as reported by Page Six.

The name also refers to the weekly gospel gatherings hosted by West, which have become a regular occurrence this year.

According to the United States Patent and Trademark Office, the application seeks to cover a range of apparel, including bottoms, tops, dresses, headwear, jackets, loungewear, scarves, shirts, socks and footwear.

The move comes months after the rapper sold hoodies and socks under the brand name during an Easter Sunday service that he held at the Coachella music festival.

Of course, West has amassed plenty of fashion industry experience over the years: the musician was snapped up by Adidas back in 2015 to grow his cult fashion label Yeezy, for which he has put on multiple catwalk shows at New York Fashion Week.

His wife Kim Kardashian West also announced she was stepping into the fashion business recently, with the launch of her own shapewear line. The announcement was marred in controversy after she received backlash for naming the new brand 'Kimono,' but she has since revealed that she will be changing the name of the label.

