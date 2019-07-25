Does Kanye West have a new fashion line up his sleeve?
Rapper and designer Kanye West has sparked rumours that he is planning to launch a new clothing label after registering a trademark for the brand name 'Sunday Service', as reported by Page Six.
The name also refers to the weekly gospel gatherings hosted by West, which have become a regular occurrence this year.
According to the United States Patent and Trademark Office, the application seeks to cover a range of apparel, including bottoms, tops, dresses, headwear, jackets, loungewear, scarves, shirts, socks and footwear.
The move comes months after the rapper sold hoodies and socks under the brand name during an Easter Sunday service that he held at the Coachella music festival.
COACHELLA 2019. Sunday Service was so special to experience here at Coachella especially for my first time here! Kanye started Sunday Service for healing for himself and his close friends and family. He had this vision of starting a church for few years and it was magical seeing everyone else get to experience it. I’m so proud of you babe for doing exactly whats in your heart. The choir and band work so hard and have so much fun! It’s so inspiring to watch. Thank you to everyone who woke up early to spend Easter Sunday with us. It’s a memory we will cherish forever. ✨ 📷 @JimJoe @LiamMacRae
Of course, West has amassed plenty of fashion industry experience over the years: the musician was snapped up by Adidas back in 2015 to grow his cult fashion label Yeezy, for which he has put on multiple catwalk shows at New York Fashion Week.
His wife Kim Kardashian West also announced she was stepping into the fashion business recently, with the launch of her own shapewear line. The announcement was marred in controversy after she received backlash for naming the new brand 'Kimono,' but she has since revealed that she will be changing the name of the label.