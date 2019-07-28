3 easy beauty trends to adopt into your makeup routine right now

Stunning runway looks you can wear in real life

1. NEW SMOKE



The bold, black smoky eye came out of early retirement at the Dior show with Peter Philips giving models dark-rimmed eyes set against a fresh, bare complexion to give punk eyes a new, elegant lease on life. The key is to rim the eyes with the blackest kohl liner you have and smudge it out for soft, diffused edges...