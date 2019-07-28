Can't grow a beard? There's a weave for that

Fake facial hair has come along way, so there's nothing stopping you from living your best bearded life except perhaps pride

An entirely anecdotal survey has revealed that beards are only marginally less sexy than a puppy-wielding Ryan Gosling slathered in baby oil. Ever since the meterosexual was usurped by the more earthy hipster as the gold standard of male beauty, beards have been the piece de resistance for any man trying to look edible to potential suitors.



The problem is, not all of us have the necessary genetic skill set to cultivate a delicious tuft of face fur. So what does one do when faced with this conundrum?..