Growing a beard is cool but be warned, T&Cs apply

Rugged is too easily read as rogue, but bearded black men are learning to take it on the chin

So here's the thing about beards: at the end of the day they are just hair on your face. Though this is obvious, there can be unintended consequences when you sprout a chin full of pubes. For example, hunt down a bearded man, especially the type with the kind of luscious jowl mane that's so popular these days, and ask him how he eats cereal. Or how he engages in an exciting game of lip locking without rubbing his opponent raw.



The point is that, like Dr Martens, beards come with a lot of admin that the owner didn't see coming. Though that hasn't stopped them from being the coolest accessory on earth. Trying to find a man without a smattering of face follicles is like trying to find a Yeti learning to play the guitar on YouTube. Beards are in and there's nothing we can do about it...