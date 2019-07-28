Jennifer Lopez's iconic Versace dress has been turned into R15k sneakers
If you're willing to splash the cash, you can wear that iconic piece of fashion history on your feet
28 July 2019 - 00:00
If ever there was a Jennifer Lopez fashion moment, it's the time she stunned the world by arriving at the 42nd Grammy Awards wearing a plunging green silk-chiffon dress by the house of Versace. Now fans of the dress can own the design on a pair of sneakers.
If you're willing to spend $1,075 (about R 14,900) on a pair of shoes, you can wear that iconic piece of fashion history on your feet...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.