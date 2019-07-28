Joburg-based designer dresses Sophia, the famous humanoid robot

Fred Eboka of the House of Eboka has had the honour of dressing many famous women: Nelson Mandela's widow Graca Machel, the late singer Miriam Makeba, and SA's current first lady, Tshepo Ramaphosa. Now he can add Sophia, the world’s first humanoid robot, to the list.



Sophia was developed by Hanson Robotics in Hong Kong; she was activated in 2016. Since then she's turned heads for her ability to use more than 50 facial expressions — a skill she's shown off in a number of high-profile interviews. ..