Joburg-based designer dresses Sophia, the famous humanoid robot
28 July 2019 - 00:00
Fred Eboka of the House of Eboka has had the honour of dressing many famous women: Nelson Mandela's widow Graca Machel, the late singer Miriam Makeba, and SA's current first lady, Tshepo Ramaphosa. Now he can add Sophia, the world’s first humanoid robot, to the list.
Sophia was developed by Hanson Robotics in Hong Kong; she was activated in 2016. Since then she's turned heads for her ability to use more than 50 facial expressions — a skill she's shown off in a number of high-profile interviews. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.