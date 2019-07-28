What you need to know about black hair products & your hormones

Have you ever stopped to consider why your hairstylist wears gloves before applying relaxer or dye to your hair?

With kids' hair salons sprouting in every corner and all of us wearing our hair naturally now, have we stopped to consider the products we are using and the effects of the toxins they contain? Perhaps it's time to think less about protecting our "edges" and more about protecting our reproductive systems.



Styling hair products are applied to the average little black girls' hair as soon as her hair is long enough to be styled. In Joburg, hair salons that specialise in natural hair styles for children are more popular than ever and many of us parents have received them with open and grateful hearts - but how much thought have we given to the products used in these lovely salons?..