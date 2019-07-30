Larger brides find shopping for wedding dresses more stressful: study

Brides-to-be who are a size 12 or larger are almost twice as likely as women size 0-10 to feel self-conscious before going shopping for a wedding dress, according to a new survey.

‘The Knot 2019 Fashion Study for Size Inclusivity', a comprehensive look at how bridal shopping experiences differ among women of different sizes, has revealed that one in four women size 12+ give themselves a pep talk before going to try on wedding gowns.

They are also more likely to report feelings of anxiety before a shopping session, with 50% of women size 12-32 stating they felt anxious in the run up to an appointment, compared to 46% of women size 0-10. And while 59% of women size 0-10 felt excited before heading to the bridal store, this was only the case for 51% of brides size 12-32.

Women who wear a size 12-36 are twice as likely as smaller-sized brides to call ahead to ask about sample dresses in their size, and 24% of brides size 12-32 purchase their gowns online. While 46% of women sized 0-10 buy their dresses from a local bridal salon, the number drops to 30% for sizes 12-32. More than half of the size 12+ respondents (61%) claimed they would have had a better shopping experience if they had been able to try on more dresses in their size.

"At The Knot, we believe love and weddings are for everyone," said Kristen Maxwell Cooper, editor in chief of the digital wedding brand The Knot, in a statement.

"But, if as an industry we're not being inclusive and representing all people in our dress designs, inventory, stories, photos, advertising and marketing, then we have more work to do."

Size inclusivity has been a major focus within the fashion industry recently, with brands such as Anthropologie and Rodarte unveiling plus-size collections this year.