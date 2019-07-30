Wow! Here's what a record-breaking ring with 7,777 diamonds looks like

How many stones would it take to equal the Guinness world record for the "most diamonds set in one ring"? The answer is 7,777.

That's how many sparklers have been incorporated into the Lotus Temple Ring, the new world recorder holder. This magnificent piece is scheduled to go up for auction soon, although the date it'll go under the hammer has yet to be finalised.

The ring was designed by Mumbai-based Lakshikaa Jewels, taking inspiration from The Lotus Temple, a Bahá'í house of worship in New Delhi, India.

Funnily enough, the last ring to hold the record was also made in India and inspired by a lotus flower. It featured an impressive 6,690 diamonds and was valued at just over $4.1m (about R58m). The Lotus Temple Ring has yet to be valued.