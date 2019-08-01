Fear of a shallow life prompted Megan Markle to plan a 'deep' issue of Vogue

The Duchess of Sussex reveals what to expect from the September issue of British Vogue, which she guest-edited

For some, the sound of the monthly copy of Vogue falling through the letter box signals some much-needed escapism into a world of glamour and beauty. For others, it is the fashion bible which will inspire their wardrobe for the season to come. This month's edition of British Vogue, however, may be a little different.



Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has laid out her plans for a new era of women's magazines to swap the "superficial" focus of the fashion industry into pages of "positivity, kindness, humour and inclusivity"...