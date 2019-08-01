Victoria's secret's out: Iconic fashion show's Angel says it's all over after 23 years

The image of women with perfect bodies walking the ramp in wings and glittery underwear has become synonymous with the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

That may now be over. One of the Angels, Shanina Shaik, said the event would not be happening this year, after an incredible 23 years.

Shaik told The Daily Telegraph in Australia that the event had been canned, explaining that it had come as a shock.

“It’s something I’m not used to, because every year around this time I’m training like an Angel.”

While the directors of the show have not confirmed or denied the news, Huffpost reports that Les Wexner, CEO and founder of Victoria's Secret's parent company, L Brands, admitted that major changes were needed after low ratings last year.

"We have decided to re-think the traditional Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Going forward, we don’t believe network television is the right fit.”

Many have questioned the relevance of the show in the wake of the #MeToo movement. It has also heavily criticised after the marketing director said last year that it would never include transgender models, because the show is a "fantasy" and "entertainment special", reports Fox News.