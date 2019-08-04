6 of the best new fragrances for men

Our beauty editor's rounded up some of her favourites

PACO RABANNE 1MILLION LUCKY



It's time to be playful again with Paco Rabanne's update on the iconic 1Million scent. This version still contains the signature note of patchouli but adds hazelnut accord, grapefruit, green plum, amber and white cedarwood for a nutty, fruity twist...