Lerato Kganyago will soon launch an eyelash line in SA

06 August 2019 - 10:36 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Lerato Kganyago's line has already been launched in Botswana.
Image: Instagram/Lerato Kganyago

Love Lerato's lashes? Well, get ready to have luscious lashes just like hers. Lerato recently announced that she's working hard on securing the bag and will be launching her own lash line. 

She has ventured into the beauty industry with Flutter by LKG, which has already been launched in Botswana. 

Lerato has chosen her squad – four influential make-up artists and a photographer.

"I chose four of my make-up artists I absolutely love, four of the most influential in the country. It was important for me to use ones that I've travelled with and that I'm very close to.

"I chose Clara Banx, Khethiwe Mkhabela, Xola Madube and Precious Xaba."

Her photographer of choice is Tom, of Stills by Tom. Lerato said she chose Tom because he understands what she's trying to achieve with her lash campaign.

"Stills by Tom is really good with beauty pictures and he understands the right angles, what to shoot and look out for, especially with regards to me shooting specifically for the eyelashes. He was like, 'OK we know the focus was on the lashes'."

