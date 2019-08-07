Plastic surgeons rate these as the best Instagram filters. We don't agree

Instagram filters help us put our best faces forward when posting snaps on social media. So much so that it's not uncommon for people to ask plastic surgeons to work their magic and make them look like one of their filtered selfies in real life.

This is one of the reasons why The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS) recently conducted some research about which Instagram filters are the most and least flattering, as well as which ones you should use (or avoid!) if you want to look younger than your years.

In the interests of avid selfie takers everywhere — and because, as the study's author Anthony Young pointed out, the results provide an insight into what society deems to be desirable and flattering — we decided to put these filters to the test.

Here's what journalists Tswelopele Maputla and Sanet Oberholzer had to say about them: