Pack like a celeb: style lessons to steal from Boity's Italian vaycay

The SA rapper has spent the last week or so frolicking around Italy taking in the sights of places like Milan, Pisa, Rome and Venice — and looking fabulous while doing so.

By scrutinising her holiday snaps, we've picked up tips to help you put together a similarly stylish capsule wardrobe that's filled with versatile pieces and personality. This will make packing so much easier the next time you're heading off on a getaway.

START WITH THE BASICS

Boity’s suitcase was filled with flexible separates, which can easily be styled to create multiple looks. Think wide-legged jeans, shorts, pleated miniskirts, a designer logo tee in basic white, white sneakers and an array of strappy vest tops.

She also added a brightly coloured jumpsuit and tropical-inspired shirt dress; these easy-to-wear pieces can be dressed up or down for day or night.